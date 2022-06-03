In this era of political discord, news driven upheaval, and assorted fears of our choosing, a little therapeutic recreation can go a long way to settle us down.
My preferred outlet has been fly fishing. For decades, it has been a reliable stress reliever and all around great way to spend time out of my self and the trap of time.
Sharing this sentiment with many, we also find the rude interruption of the runoff an intrusion of our reverie.
You see, the perception has long been that with the river up and muddy, our favorite sport is done until the waters clear in about a month.
I labored long under the illusion, but am here to share the good news that our local options are broad and enjoyable all through the high-water season.
Number one on the list is to stay safe, of course.
There are days when the main stem on the Arkansas and many of her tributaries are unfishable, due to the lack of clarity, current velocity and some jaw-dropping debris (like whole trees) being swept along. But there are other times when it can be a very rewarding experience.
Those stormy days of spring often provide relief for the fish and angler alike, as do the daily breaks between peaks and divots of snowmelt coming through the drainage.
I was taught to never step into water where I can’t see the bottom and generally stay on the bank.
The days of cooler weather will cause the flows to lower and clear, often sparking good feeding by the trout who find themselves pushed to the banks and edges.
Popular hatches like the Caddis continue moving upstream at this time and if the trout have reasonable clarity (a foot or more) they won’t pass on the opportunity.
This is also the beginning of the big bugs (stoneflies, craneflies and drake mayflies), when they are hatching to mate, providing a larger motivation for the trout to come to the surface.
When hitting the Ark now through the third week in June, a visible, buoyant dry fly like the Chubby Chernobyl #10 or 12 provides a great target, as well as indicator fly for the #12 tungsten stonefly or attractor nymph dropped a foot and a half below it.
Heavier tippets and leaders (4x-3x) will help control the fish in heavier currents and pull up snags. Casts are best placed within less than a foot from the banks or right on top of eddies and edge pockets.
This isn’t a delicate process of casting, in fact a little impact by the heavy nymph on the water can serve to get the trout’s attention.
Strikes are usually enthusiastic and swift, sometimes resulting in too hard a reaction and breakoff of the flies, so be ready.
With attention to safety, the right rig and flies, your runoff days can provide hearty results and a solitude that can be in short supply the rest of the summer.
Stay safe, cast tight to the banks and take deep breaths between catches. Looking forward to seeing you on the water.
Andrews is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. Locally, his artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com
