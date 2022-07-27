Spectators flooded the Chaffee County Fairgrounds grandstands Friday and Saturday to witness the annual Colorado Professional Rodeo Association rodeo, where talented cowboys and cowgirls came to rope calves, evade barrels and ride bucking broncos and hot-blooded bulls.
The Hollenbeck All-Around Belt Buckle was awarded to longtime rider and stock contractor Alex Odel of Salida.
Jayce Harrison of Pierce won the bareback riding competition with a score of 70 and winnings of $1,641.08.
Kyle Dickens of Loveland won tie-down roping with a time of 9.7 seconds and winnings of $700.86.
In second and third place were Ricky and Broedy Lambert with times of 9.8 and 10.6, winning $422.32 and $281.55.
In saddle bronc riding, Walker Rezzonico of Jelm, Wyoming, won with a score of 74 and a prize of $573.95. Coming in second was Landon Mayler of Ringold, Georgia, scoring 70 and winning $455.79.
Brady Bumm took first in steer wrestling, with a time of 4.2 and winning $564.21. Second place was awarded to Hadley Jackson of La Junta, at 4.8 and winning $338.53.
Winning mixed team roping were Josey Schnaufer of Pueblo partnered with JW Borrego of Weston with a time of 6.5, winning $671.95 each. Placing second were Peyton Crowder of Fort Lupton and Clancy Kreutzer of La Veta. The two had a time of 7.3 and won $503.96 each.
In breakaway roping, Shai Kreutzer from Torrington, Wyoming, won with a time of 2.5, winning $870.32. Coming in second was Mikayala Wilson of Lakewood at 3.4, awarded $652.74.
First place in barrel racing went to Odel, who had a time of 17.84 and won $986.60. Placing second was Kelley Schnaufer of Pueblo at 17.99, winning $739.95 in prize money.
Robert Reed of Gill and David Menegatti of Walsenburg won the open team roping with a time of 5.3, winning $824.71 each. In second place were Jay Tittel of Pueblo and JW Borrego of Weston at 5.7, their prize being $618.53 each.
The rodeo produced some vicious bulls that refused to be ridden. There were no qualified rides, but the cowboys gave it their best effort to stay on for 8 seconds.
“If you’re not scared and you’re getting on a bull, something’s wrong,” Hunter Gross, rodeo participant, said, a reminder of the danger the event holds for those competing.
“I don’t call myself a bull rider, I call myself a bull sitter-oner,” he quipped, explaining that one typically goes through more buck-offs than qualified rides. “When I have a qualified ride, not only do I learn a lot, I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” he said.
The number of participants was comparable to previous years, Traci Butzen, rodeo committee representative, said.
The bulls, broncs and steers were supplied by Rawhide Rodeo Stock Contractors.
