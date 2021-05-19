The Lady Demon cross country state champions are making themselves get noticed early in the spring-into-summer prep track season.
Buena Vista’s Zalia Smith won the long distance 3,200 run in 12 minutes, 10.26 seconds at the High Altitude Challenge 2021 May 14 in Alamosa and XC teammate Mallory Salazar was fifth in the 1,600 run with 5:54.59.
Salazar was second in the 3,200 (12.46.39) at CSU-Pueblo Early-Bird May 8 and Smith took second in the 1,600 (5.44.83) and fourth in the 800 (2:38.91) run.
“Zalia and Mallory, leaders on the state championship XC team, are making waves in the 2A state rankings already,” BVHS head track coach Adam Fuller said.
Jasmine White is the only senior, coming off of a no-season last year and an injury sophomore year.
“She is looking strong early in the season,” Fuller said.
White took second in the long jump (15 feet, 2 inches)at Alamosa while Maya Schuknecht landed runnerup in the triple jump (28-11).
The pair really pushed each other though, in the 100 dash, where Schuknecht beat White by .06 seconds for fourth place in the race – 13.54-13.60 seconds.
“Amazing photo finish,” Fuller said. “They train together. Gun goes off and it’s all go.”
At Pueblo, White was third in the triple jump (14-5.5). Schuknecht was third in the 200 dash (25.58) and fifth in the 100 (13.63) and Gweneth Feuss was third in the discus (85-11).
Ben Lague had the Demons highest finish at Pueblo, taking 10th in the high jump (5-1). BV competed in just six events on the day before the football team was playing eventual state champion Manitou Springs.
Brennan Pratt (high, triple and long jumps) and Schuknecht (triple) are consistently scoring at meets in their respective jumps, Fuller said.
Pratt took third in both the triple (38-03) and long jump (20-03) events at Alamosa.
Chris Deluca came off of football season and set a personal best in his first 100 dash in 2 years, Fuller noted.
Deluca was fifth in the race (11.87) and also fifth in the long jump (18-05).
“We only have four returning athletes from the 2019 season and 20 new to high school track and field,” Fuller noted.
“Overall our numbers are low but our strength in each event is high this year.”
Fuller coaches the sprinters, Julia Fuller is the distance coach, Ashley Davis throwing coach and Quincey Troudt, jumping.
The teams head to Del Norte for the Tiger Invitational Friday.
