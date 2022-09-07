Tasso Koch Car 5

Tasso Koch, in the No. 5 Subaru NRX, slides around a corner at the Monarch Hill Climb race, which was held Aug. 27-28. Koch, from Black Hawk, took first place in the Rally AWD and first place overall in the race.

 Courtesy photo

Tasso Koch of Black Hawk won the Rally AWD division and took first place overall Aug. 27-28 in the Monarch Hill Climb race, part of the Colorado Hill Climb Association racing circuit, local racer Fraser Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw, who owns Colorado Sports Recycler on U.S. 50, raced his 1988 BMW 325iX in the Rally AWD division.

