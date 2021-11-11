The second round of the state Class 1A playoffs brings back the 8-2 Meeker Cowboys, who visited in Week 5 and left following Tam Flower’s 40-yard field goal as time expired to loft 10-0 Buena Vista to a 17-14 victory.
That Saturday afternoon Sept. 25 saw Cowboy running back Kelton Turner run over, through and around the Demon defense, gashing them for 100-plus rushing yards in the opening quarter on his way to 215 mostly first-half yards.
That game was also the only time Buena Vista trailed 14-0 this season. The Demons cut the gap to 14-7 by halftime, tied the game at 14 when Jacob Phelps scored his second touchdown of the game with 10:09 left in the game.
The winning 80-yard drive started with 1:52 left and was given second life when QB Haden Camp drew Meeker offsides on fourth-and-5. After runs pushed the ball to the Cowboy 25 to set up the game-winning kick.
As close as that game was, the teams lined up evenly across the season statistically as well.
The Demons have scored 30 more points (356-326) than Meeker and given up 18 less (115-133) through 10 games.
BV’s outgained the Cowboys 330-311 but the ‘Pokes have rushed for slightly more 258.5-251.2 per game and scored two more times (37-35). The Demons pass for more (78.3-52.6) and outscored Meeker (9-4).
Both teams have totalled 47 touchdowns this season.
The Cowboys have ridden Turner (22) on offense to 23 touchdowns. He’s averaged 10.1 yards per carry on 160 attempts for a total of 1,615 and logged 100-plus yards in eight games.
Turner ran 21 times last week against Holyoke and scored twice in the 42-35 victory.
Liam Deming (2) is the team’s second leading rusher at 245 yards for an 11.7 average and 2 TDs. He’s also the leading receiver with 209 yards and 2 TDs on 9 catches.
Quarterback Conner Blunt passed just 44 times, but completed 23 of them for 418 yards and 3 TDs with no interceptions. He’s also rushed 34 times for 131 yards (3.9) and 4 TDs.
Camp is BV’s leading rusher, logging 954 yards on 126 rushing attempts, good for 9 TDs and six 100-plus games. He’s also passed for 731 yards and 7 TDs on 121 attempts.
Phelps has contributed 570 rushing yards (8.0) and 13 TDs on 71 attempts.
Kickoff is 1 p.m., Saturday.
