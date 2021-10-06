Three fourth quarter touchdowns Friday night propelled Buena Vista to a second straight thrilling finish, this time a 28-21 victory over North Fork in Hotchkiss.
The Demons (5-0) fell behind the Miners (4-1) 14-0 in the second quarter, rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead, immediately lost it and then drove 80 yards in five plays for the game winner.
“Yeah, we can look at it as a nice comeback, but we have to get the first half fixed,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “Kids played their butts off the second half though.”
The Buena Vista defense stepped up after halftime, not allowing a first down in the second half.
The Demons intercepted a Miner pass four plays after Haden Camp’s second touchdown run of the fourth quarter tied the game at 14-all with 8:02 left.
Jacob Phelps caught a tipped pass on third-and-5 from North Fork’s 20 and the interception set up the Demons at the Miner 19.
Runs by Camp and Zandon Mitchell set up a red zone touchdown.
“We knew they were trying to stop us on the outside, so we tried to run inside and it worked really well with Haden and Zandon as the one-two punch,” Flavin said.
Camp finished with 112 yards and 2 TDs on 29 carries and Mitchell punched up 54 yards and a score on 13 rushes.
The two runs set up a 12-yard pass from Camp to Tucker Storms, who came back to the ball to make the touchdown catch. The PAT kick missed and BV led 20-14 with 5:23 left in the game.
It “was a very good catch,” Flavin said. “I didn’t realize how good it was until I watched it on film.”
That Buena Vista lead was very short lived.
North Fork’s Blaine Peebles caught the kickoff inside the Miner 10, broke one tackle and took it 91 yards up the sideline for a 21-20 lead with 5:12 left in the game.
“We finally got the lead and then lost it because of a missed extra point,” Flavin said. “Being down, the kids knew we were still in a better spot than we were at half.”
The Demons started the drive at their 20.
“They had a lot of confidence going into our last drive,” Flavin said. “Our conditioning really helped us as well.”
A pass interference penalty against NF on second down set up a first down run up the left sideline by Camp from the Demon 40 to the Miner 30.
A 21-yard Camp pass to Phelps set up a first down at the Miner 13, where Mitchell charged in for a touchdown on the next play. A 2-point keeper by Camp set the final score.
After a scoreless opening frame, Diezel Balko took the ball up the middle 77 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
North Fork intercepted Camp at the Demon 38 a few plays after the touchdown and two plays later, Peeble pulled in a 40-yard pass to the Demon 1. Drayden Taylor scored on the next play with about 2 minutes left in the half.
Buena Vista hosts Rye (3-3) for a 7 p.m., Friday kickoff.
“Rye Friday night is our first game of league play. They always come to BV fired up and ready to play,” Flavin said. “We are excited to start league and give ourselves a chance to do well.
“We need to iron out some things still, but we love the progress this team is making,” he said.
