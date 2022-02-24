It was a tough start to a three-game week for the Buena Vista Demons, but ended well with an upset win that kept them alive in the Tri-Peaks League District Tournament.
On Monday, Feb. 14 the Demons hosted the Lions from Colorado Springs Christian School for a back-and-forth contest settled by double overtime.
CSCS was the early leader when they jumped out 16-3 in the first. Buena Vista battled back and slowly overtook the Lions.
The Demons continued to stretch their lead increasing it to 16 points midway through the third period.
The next slow run belonged to CSCS, who cut it to seven to start the fourth quarter. Their successful conversions at the free throw line turned out to be a big factor to get the game tied in regulation and send it to a second overtime.
When the second overtime horn finally sounded, the Lions led 61-55.
Connor Scott scored 17 and Cole Reavis added 14.
Two nights later, the Demons were at home hosting rival Salida. It was by far the biggest crowd of the season and the energy was electric.
Salida entered the contest with the No. 2 TPL seed in hand and Buena Vista was battling to stay in the top eight in order to host a game.
As usual, the play on the court was not indicative of the standings, featuring intense play and a tight game throughout the first half. Salida’s bigs were a factor all night blocking shots when Buena Vista penetrated the paint.
In addition they shot the ball well in the second half to build a comfortable lead late. They made free throws when Buena Vista had to foul. The final was 51-35 Salida.
Reavis was the only Demon in double figures with 14.
The two losses moved Buena Vista down to the 10 seed traveling to No. 7 Florence Feb. 19. The winner would advance on in the tournament playing at No. 2 Salida Feb. 23 and the loser would be out of the tournament.
Florence had scored a 42-40 win at Buena Vista in regular season play just a couple of weeks earlier.
Buena Vista started slow and Florence was hot. By the middle of the second quarter, the host Huskies held a 25-10 lead. The Demons had a late half run and cut the lead to 25-19 at intermission.
Florence scored first in the second half, then Buena Vista went on an 8-0 run to knot it at 27. Florence scored another basket and then Max Johnson knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 32.
Johnson’s trey opened the floodgates with Buena Vista scoring on the following possession and never giving up the lead again.
The Demons poured it on in the fourth scoring 28 to the Huskies 12 for a 68-47 final.
“That was wild, a crazy game, and our offense really came to life in the fourth,” said a happy coach Scott Crites.
Cole Reavis led the Demons with a career high 27 points and Johnson a career high 21 points, with four 3-pointers.
Buena Vista will get a second try at Salida when they travel south Wednesday, Feb. 23 for a 6 p.m. start.
