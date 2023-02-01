Harn Mens Demons 1/14 12

BV’s Julian Lopez-Olsen goes up for a rebound as teammate Jacob Phelps (25) battles for floor position.

 Hannah Harn file

Buena Vista brought home a one-point victory from the long road trip to Lamar after falling at home Tuesday to Rye.

The Demons (6-8, 5-4) topped the Lamar Thunder 58-57 Saturday after being struck by the Rye Thunderbolts 51-38 at home Tuesday.

