Buena Vista brought home a one-point victory from the long road trip to Lamar after falling at home Tuesday to Rye.
The Demons (6-8, 5-4) topped the Lamar Thunder 58-57 Saturday after being struck by the Rye Thunderbolts 51-38 at home Tuesday.
Buena Vista brought home a one-point victory from the long road trip to Lamar after falling at home Tuesday to Rye.
The Demons (6-8, 5-4) topped the Lamar Thunder 58-57 Saturday after being struck by the Rye Thunderbolts 51-38 at home Tuesday.
Rye led 23-19 at halftime before outscoring BV 17-5 in the third period.
Orion Herrle led the Demons with 12 points and nine rebounds. BV’s leading scorer and floor general Tam Flowers struggled through a zero-for-14 night from the field.
“Tam had a lot of great looks, just couldn’t get a bucket to fall. We rely on him a lot so him not scoring hurts quite a bit,” Demons coach Randy Flores said.
In the third quarter, “we had a lot of defensive lapses, and did not hit any shots. Only shot eight free throws, so we weren’t very aggressive.”
In the conference game at Lamar Saturday, the Demons led 38-30 at the half, but again were outscored in the third quarter, this time 20-7 to trail 50-45 heading into the final quarter.
Buena Vista repaid the deed by flipping the fourth quarter 13-7, the lucky 13th and final point in the game coming on a Herrle free throw.
“We started off well to start the game and came out a little flat in the third,” Flores said. “In the fourth, we attacked the hoop and got to the foul line where we shot 20/29 for the game.
“The game was tied with 5 seconds left and Orion Herrle hit a free throw to put us up 1 and we got a stop to end the game,” Flores said.
Herrle finished with a game-high 14 points and Kaden Schell had 13 to lead Buena Vista.
The Demons travel to Colorado Springs Christian Wednesday and host The Vanguard School at 7 p.m. Friday.
