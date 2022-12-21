This time it was Tam Flowers’ turn to hit a game-winning shot and lift the Demons to a home court win.
Flowers hit the game winner with 3 seconds left to cap a 19-5 fourth-quarter rally against James Irwin Tuesday, Buena Vista’s second straight home game victory on a clock-beating shot.
“Turnovers and lack of offensive aggression was a huge factor to the big deficit in the first half,” Demons coach Randy Flores said.
The Jaguars stretched a 15-8 lead after one quarter to 29-20 at the half.
“We went in knowing we had dug a huge hole in the game and had to have almost a perfect quarter to complete a comeback,” Flores said. “Tam Flowers hit the last shot with 3 seconds left for another late game winner.”
The Demons trailed 45-33 heading into the final quarter.
“We went into the fourth shooting in the bonus and we all attacked hard and often, all while hitting our free thows,” Flores explained. “We also switched to a zone defense and forced some timely turnovers.”
Kaden Schell led BV with 12 points and Flowers had nine. Jacob Phelps contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
BV fell 52-21 Friday at No. 3 Pagosa Springs.
BV scored 4, 5, 4 and 8 points in the four quarters.
“Pagosa’s tough defense was hard to get past,” Flores said. “The full court press threw our timing off quite a bit. We lost our composure and the Pirates took advantage.”
