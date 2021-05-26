The Buena Vista girls brought home the trophy from the Del Norte Tiger Invitational May 21.
Zalia Smith and Mallory Salazar’s 1-2 podium punch in the 800 (2 minutes, 39.63 seconds and 2:43.67, respectively) and 1,600 (5:43.95 and 5:51.67) runs, a pair of relay team wins and a slew of other top 10 finishes gave Buena Vista the team win.
“Our girls took first place as a team with a number of top 10 finishes,” BVHS track coach Adam Fuller said. “Team points are a fun bonus but our focus is putting people in their best possible races for them to reach their goals.”
Smith handed the last baton to Salazar to complete the 4X400 team’s win with Erin Bigley and Audrey Johnson in 4:49.75.
Jasmine White, Mitchek Colley, Gwen Feuss and Maya Schuknecht won the 4X100 in 55.02.
Johnson was also third in the high jump (4-foot-6) and fourth in the 400 dash (1:13.65).
Schuknecht and White continues to tally team points in the sprints. Schuknecht was fourth in the 100 (13.51) and second in the 200 (29.79) while White finished sixth in the 100 (14.03) and eighth in the 200 (31.15). White also took second in the long jump (14-9) and Schuknecht fourth in the triple jump (28-5.5).
Chris Deluca and Brennan Pratt continue to lead the Demons.
“Pratt and Deluca continue to put up great numbers in jumping and running events,” Fuller said. “Currently Pratt is ranked fourth in 2A for the triple jump.
Pratt took second in the triple jump (39-3) and the high jump (5-6) and fifth in the long jump (17-10).
Deluca finished second in the long jump (18-10.5), fourth in the 100 dash (12.06) and sixth in the 200 25.66).
“The team competed well coming off of a really tough week of practice,” Fuller said. “We have this weekend off for meets and it will be another tough week of workouts.
“This team has really shown resiliency to tough practices and seems focused on reaching their goals by the end of the season.”
The track teams head to Pueblo West June 4 and back to Del Norte June 11 before the league meet June 19 in Salida.
