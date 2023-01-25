Buena Vista romped to easy wins over La Junta and Atlas Prep while dropping a 3-point game in Frisco last week.
“This was a tough week as we played three games in four days and the first two were on the road Tuesday and Wednesday,” Lady Demons coach Robert Crowther said.
Buena Vista (9-3, 5-2) and Summit County were tied at seven-all after the first quarter and 14 at halftime.
“It started out being a good game as both teams played tough defense and neither team could get anything going on offense,” Crowther said.
“The third quarter saw Summit put a lot of pressure on us and we turned the ball over too much,” he said.
Buena Vista trailed 26-19 going into the fourth quarter.
“The fourth quarter we played real well and began scoring and getting back to playing at our quicker pace,” Crowther said.
A 3-point shot to tie the score missed the mark at game’s end.
“We finished the game with season-high 30 turnovers compared to Summit’s 17, and this was the difference in the game,” Crowther said. “It was a tough game and we lost the third game in a row after starting the season 7-0. We were led in scoring by Autumn Wingo with 21 and Audrey Johnson with 8.
“I think this game is going to help us as we play bigger and stronger teams the rest of the season,” Crowther said “As poorly as we played at times, we worked through it and came back strong at the end.”
Buena Vista defeated Atlas preparatory from Colorado Springs 75-3.
“Atlas is a new school in our league and they are struggling to get their girl’s program going. They aren’t ready to play a varsity game and most of their games have been really lopsided,” Crowther said. “It turned out to be a fun evening for all with everyone getting lots of playing time and scoring.” Scoring for the game was
Wingo led BVHS with 27 points, Bailey Turner had 11, Audrey Johnson 10, Madeline Litvay 9, Hannah Wingo 8, Alex Baird 5, Ella Coates 4 and Cadence Palmer 4.
Buena Vista defeated La Junta 66-20 Friday.
“We played a really good game against La Junta. Our defensive pressure caused them a lot of trouble as they had 28 turnovers to our 5 … and 33 shots for the game compared to our 68. All the girls played well and contributed to the win.
Scoring was led by Autumn Wingo with 20, Coates and Madeline Litvay with 10 each.
“We are starting to get scoring from a lot of different girls, which is making us a much stronger basketball team,” Crowther said.
BV plays Rye at home on Tuesday and travels to Lamar on Saturday.
