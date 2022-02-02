The Buena Vista Lady Demons picked up a win early in the week with a 42-20 victory at Florence, then dropped two on the road 31-20 at Summit County and 48-36 at Lamar.
Jan. 25 they traveled to Florence for a league match up. They jumped out to an early lead and added to it as the night progressed to more than double the scoring of the host Lady Huskies.
After building a 26-11 halftime lead, both teams had a slow third quarter scoring four each.
The Lady Demons turned it back up in the fourth for 12 more making the final 42-20. Buena Vista was 8-8 at the free throw line in the final stanza.
Audrey Johnson and Autumn Wingo each scored 12 points, and Krystin Knowles added six.
Buena Vista really controlled the boards in the game. Johnson pulled down eight, Madeline Litvay and Wingo hauled in seven and Gwen Feuss had six.
“Our defense cause 28 turnovers, making it tough on Florence to ever get any offense going,” said coach Bob Crowther.
The team was on the road the very next night heading over Fremont Pass to Summit County High School in Breckenridge. Again the Lady Demons took the early lead getting up 9-6 to end the first quarter.
The taller squad from Summit seemed to impose their will on the road weary visitor from Buena Vista from that point forward. Summit is currently second in their 4A league with a 5-1 league record.
The Buena Vista defense remained tough throughout, making it tough on the Lady Tigers to score.
Buena Vista could not produce much offense and the score swung in favor of the Tigers. The home team led 13-11 at half and then doubled the score on Buena Vista in the second half 18-9. The final was 31-20.
“We seemed tired and struggled to score all night,” said Crowther. “It was evident at the free-throw line where we only made 3 of 12.”
Wingo led the scorers with nine.
It was back on the bus Saturday for the 5-hour road trip to Lamar.
“Lamar is a big team, biggest in the league, and well coached,” said Crowther. “Our girls moved the ball and were getting good shots against the Lamar 2-3 zone, but came out of the locker room after half and just could not score.”
Buena Vista could only manage two points in the third quarter and Lamar put in 17. The run made the lead 38-21. Buena Vista made a run and outscored Lamar 15-10 in the fourth, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Knowles scored seven of those fourth quarter points with some nice outside shooting. Ella Coates was also contributing to the nice fourth quarter run until she fouled out.
Coates led the scorers with 12 points for the game and Knowles had 9.
The girl’s teams will be on the road on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Centauri. The junior varsity plays at 1 p.m., varsity at 2:30 p.m. and the C-team at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the teams travel to Manitou Springs. Game times are 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. c-team, junior varsity and varsity respectively.
