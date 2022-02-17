The Buena Vista Lady Demons were 1-1 in the past week with a loss at Manitou Springs 46-40 and then a home win against Woodland Park 40-28.
Both teams got off to a fast start Tuesday at Manitou Springs playing aggressive, hard basketball.
The Lady Mustangs built a six-point lead by the end of the first quarter at 16-10. Madeline Litvay and Ella Coates both had to go to the bench early with foul trouble.
With both back on the floor in the second period, Buena Vista fought back outscoring the hosts 12-5 and took the lead to the locker room 22-21.
“The girls played hard, but with the continued foul trouble we just were not able to stay up with Manitou,” said Demons coach Robert Crowther.
Krystin Knowles had to leave the game in the second quarter with a head injury.
The leading scorers in the game for Buena Vista were Autumn Wingo 18, Audrey Johnson 8 and Litvay 6.
Litvay and Johnson led the team in rebounding with 9, while Coates pulled down 8.
“It was good to be back on the home court for a game after having the last five on the road,” said Crowther when referring to the home game with Woodland Park on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Lady Demons outscored the visiting Panthers in all four quarters and steadily built the lead for the 12-point victory.
Wingo put in six in the first quarter to get things going.
“We played great defense and made it tough for the much taller Panthers to score,” said Crowther. The visitors only scored 15 points through the first three quarters.
“Even though the girls had lost four consecutive games their play and confidence continued to rise,” Crowther said.
Leading scorers in the game were Wingo 18, Coates, Litvay and Johnson all with six.
“Makenna St. John started her fist game and had a real solid performance leading the team with five steals,” shared Crowther.
The playoffs get started on Saturday, Feb. 19 with the No. 5-8 Tri-Peaks League finishers hosting the 9-12 placers. Those games are all slated to start at 1 p.m. The final places were not determined until all league games were completed on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The quarterfinal round will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 22 with the consolation and winners brackets all being played out in Florence on Friday and Saturday.
