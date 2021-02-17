The Lady Demons split action last week in a pair of lopsided games.
Lady Demons 48, Banning Lewis 12
“We came out and put a lot of pressure on Banning Lewis and made it hard for them to get the ball up the floor,” coach Robert Crowther said of Thursday’s home win.
“We got an early lead and played very well the whole game. We had been working on our defense and it showed in this game as I felt we played the best defense we have played the whole year.”
Buena Vista’s defense held Banning Lewis to 14% shooting and forced them into 36 turnovers, with 16 coming in the first quarter.
Charis Mayton led the Lady Demons with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 steals.
Ella Coates had her best game of the year with 14 points and caused many turnovers with her pressure on the other team.
“We were able to get all the girls quality minutes and this was probably our best overall game of the year,” Crowther said.
Buena Vista 16-09-14-07 – 48
Banning Lewis 02-02-02-06 – 12
Vanguard 72, Lady Demons 17
Vanguard was no Valentine’s gift.
“A lot of people think, and I agree, that Vanguard is probably the best 3A team in the state,” Crowther said. “We looked very nervous and were intimidated by their size and speed. They were too big and fast for us to play well against.”
BV got a taste of their own. Pressure.
“The pressure we had put on other teams was exactly what they were able to do to us,” Crowther said. “We played poorly and they played great the first half. We came out the second half and really competed against them, only being out scored 16 to 11 in that quarter.
“Their speed make it difficult for us to get off a shot and their size made it tough to get close to the basket.”
Vanguard took 74 shots to BV’s 31, they made 42% compared to the Lady Demons’ 19%.
“They are a really good team and it will be help our young girls to get to play against this kind of talent,” Crowther said. “It was a learning experience for us and hopefully we will be able to compete better as we play against this kind of talent the next time.”
Mayton earned 5 points and 9 rebounds and Audrey Johnson and Ella Coates both had 4. Johnson had 8 rebounds.
The Lady Demons host Manitou Springs Wednesday, then visit St. Mary’s.
