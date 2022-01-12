The Lady Demons split games in the past week to move to 5-2 for the season.
The 51-38 loss to league power The Vanguard on Friday, Jan. 7 was their first Tri-Peaks League loss and they now stand at 2-1. On Wednesday, they traveled to Banning Lewis Academy and returned home with a 48-21 victory.
The Buena Vista ladies had a hard time shaking the Christmas break layoff when they started action on Wednesday at Banning Lewis in Colorado Springs.
After scoring the opening field goal, they gave up the next 12 points and found themselves down 12-2 late in the first quarter.
Buena Vista bounced back with six quick points to get within four at the first break to make it 12-8.
Autumn Wingo scored a couple of baskets late in the quarter to close the gap.
“We picked it up on defense in the second quarter and found our shooting range at the same time,” said Lady Demons coach Robert Crowther.
Banning Lewis only managed two points for the second quarter while the Lady Demons scored nine and the visitors were up 17-14 by half.
Buena Vista slapped on the pressure defense in the second half and started to pull away. Audrey Johnson and Krystin Knowles each scored six points in the quarter, most of which came off steals created by the defense.
Buena Vista lead 35-18 by the end of three quarters.
The defensive pressure did not let up in the final stanza and the team added 13 more points to win going away 48-21.
“We only allowed three baskets after the first quarter,” Crowther said. “We just weren’t mentally ready to play at the start, but once we got going we really played a great defensive game.” The team forced 28 turnovers in the game.
The top scorers for the Lady Demons were Wingo 14, Johnson 12 and Knowles with 9. Gwen Feuss came off the bench to pull down six rebounds and added five assists. Ella Coates ran the offense handing out six assists and also had six steals on the defensive side.
The Lady Demons were back home to host the No. 3-ranked Vanguard Coursers.
The Lady Coursers quickly showed why they have the high ranking and jumped out 19-8 in the first quarter.
“Their pressure defense and quickness really caused us some problems,” said Crowther.
Buena Vista got them slowed down in the second quarter and things evened out a bit with only a 13 to 10 scoring advantage for the Coursers in that period. The halftime score was 32-18 and the home team would regroup.
With the halftime adjustments Buena Vista won the third period scoring 14-9 and pulled within nine going into the fourth quarter.
The Coursers with two outstanding guards chose to run their delay game from the middle of the fourth quarter on and Buena Vista could not come up with a way to the get the ball back. The final score was 51-38.
Statistically Buena Vista held their own in several categories. Buena Vista shot 48% from the field for the game while Vanguard shot 47%. The host Demons out rebounded the visitors 26 to 22.
One significant difference was in the turnover category. Vanguard had only 10 for the game while Buena Vista had 26. Those turnovers led to shots and Vanguard got 13 more shots off for the night.
Wingo 21 and Johnson 12 were again the leading scorers. Johnson had 5 assists as well.
Madeline Litvay had a team leading 7 rebounds.
“This was the best team we have played this year and it would be nice to get another chance at them,” Crowther said. “It was fun to watch our girls battle and play hard.
Buena Vista will host another top team on Thursday, Jan. 13 when St. Mary’s is in town. The junior varsity game tips off at 5:30 and the varsity game will follow. They go to Ellicott on Saturday for play at the same two levels with the first games starting at 12:30 p.m.
