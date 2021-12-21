The Buena Vista Lady Demons hosted the James Irwin Jaguars Dec. 16 and scored a 63-12 win for a 1-0 Tri-Peaks League record heading into Christmas break.
Buena Vista jumped out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and had pushed it to 39-2 by halftime.
“This was one of those games that everyone gets a lot of playing time and just has fun playing the game,” said Demon coach Robert Crowther. “I think both teams felt that way and just had fun playing basketball.”
Scoring leaders for the Lady Demons were Krystin Knowles 13, Audrey Johnson 12, Clara Coates 6, Autumn Wingo 6, Sierra Muller 6, Makenna St. Johns 6, Madeline Litvay 6 and Gwen Feuss 6. Ella Coates led the team with four assists and four steals and Feuss pulled down 13 rebounds to lead in that category.
“It was a fun game for the girls and a nice way to finish out the year before our Christmas vacation,” Crowther said.
The team will be on the road after the New Year at Banning Lewi Jan. 5, and then come back home to host The Vanguard Jan. 7.
