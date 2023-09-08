Coming off losses last week, the BV Lady Demons volleyball team tackled their tournament to come home with three wins. They won 2-0 against both Del Norte and Dolores and won 2-1 against Olathe. Their one loss was against Gunnison, 2-0.
“They were pretty excited to take away three wins,” said coach Jamie Page. “The Gunnison game was really close.
The long weekend of play can be tough, but Page said the team played strong and players on the bench did a good job of stepping up when needed.
“We had a couple girls that were a little on the sick side, but they battled and did a really good job,” Page said. “They were in pretty good condition and they did a good job hanging in for that.”
This week, Page said, they focused on “serving agressive but serving in.” They also ran a stronger offense than the weekend before, passed better and played a strong defense.
“We were definitely consistent much more this weekend than last weekend,” she said.
Hannah Wingo
“She had a great offensive game and did a really good job placing the ball,” Page said. “She also did a great job defensively. They dropped the ball right behind our block and Hannah did a great job picking that up and making some adjustments both offensively and defensively.”
Daisy Lubbers
“She was a great blocker in that match (against Gunnison),” Page said. “She hit, I think, at 500, and she did a great job locking in, finding the open spot on the other court.”
Against Olathe, Payton Crites showed consistency, running a strong ofense and staying solidly in the center. Sydney Feuerstein, Page said, brought a strong serving game to the weekend.
Overcoming the loss last week was a challenge for the team, but Page said they did a fantastic job and built their confidence.
“We were just trying to start fresh and come in with some confidence,” she said. “We also have a few injured players and a few that were sick, so we were working through that a bit.”
Their next game is against Salida on Thursday, Sept. 7.
“We watched Salida while we were down there, and they played the same people we played and scores were similar,” Page said. “It’s gonna be a well-matched game between Salida, and i think it’s gonna come down to who makes fewer errors. It’s going to be a really good matchup, though, because we’re pretty equal in a lot of areas.”
