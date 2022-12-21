The Lady Demons met their toughest challenge this far to proceed to the Christmas break with a 6-0 record.
Buena Vista made a 10-1 second quarter stand up in a 38-31 victory at Pagosa Springs Friday. BV dumped James Irwin 73-13 Tuesday.
Becoming increasingly windy with intermittent snow showers. Low 17F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 8:45 pm
The Lady Demons met their toughest challenge this far to proceed to the Christmas break with a 6-0 record.
Buena Vista made a 10-1 second quarter stand up in a 38-31 victory at Pagosa Springs Friday. BV dumped James Irwin 73-13 Tuesday.
“We knew that Pagosa Springs was going to be the toughest game we had played so far, so the girls were mentally ready for a tough week,” BV coach Robert Crowther said.
“We increased the pressure on their outside shooters and really made it tough for them to get an open shot,” he said. “They had some turnovers and really struggled to score.”
Buena Vista led 20-9 at halftime.
“We started the game back in our regular defense and just played hard and good defense,” Crowther said. “Our defense caused them to turn the ball over 45 times during the game and they were only able to make 6-of-36 shots for the game.”
Audrey Johnson led with 21 points and 10 steals, Autumn Wingo scored 15 points, Ella Coates had 12 and Madeline Litvay scored 11 with 10 rebounds.
“We have had some easy games to start the season and we knew Pagosa Springs was going to be a really tough matchup for us,” Crowther said. “They were going to be our biggest challenge and we were looking forward to playing them.”
Pagosa began to take the ball inside in the second half and upped the defensive pressure.
“This caused them to commit a lot of fouls and gave us the chance to shoot some free throws,” Crowther noted. “They had closed the lead to 5, and had the momentum, when we decided to stall out the rest of the game. We made 6-of-7 free throws down the stretch to seal the game away.
“The difference in the game was our ability to outrebound them, have less turnovers and make more free throws than they did. This was the first time we have beaten Pagosa Springs in a long time,” he said. “This was a sweet win and a great way to finish before the Christmas Break. I thought we would have a good record at this time because I thought we would win most of the games we played before the break.”
