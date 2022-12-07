Buena Vista welcomed the new basketball season with a pair of blowout victories last week.
Buena Vista (2-0) romped past Lake County 63-9 in Leadville Tuesday, then dropped Florence 74-6 Friday.
Longtime girls coach Bob Crowther took the two season-opening romps in stride, not wanting to judge an upcoming season by two games.
“Both of the teams were young and inexperienced and it was their first game,” Crowther said. “They aren’t very good at this point in the season, and I know they will get better, but they aren’t very good right now.”
Not as good as they can be; still, they allowed just 15 points total in the first two games.
“The girls came out and played really hard, they hustled and showed their quickness in both games,” Crowther said. “I thought our defense was outstanding as neither team was able to get very many, if any, open shots. We also were able to get most of the rebounds, which led to our fast breaks and we were able to get some easy baskets.
“It was good to see the girls get off to such a good start in both games. I think that can be contributed to our veteran team. Our younger girls did a great job as well coming in and keeping things going.”
Returning starters – seniors Autumn Wingo and Ella Coates and juniors Audrey Johnson and Madeline Litvay – are joined in returning from last year’s varsity by junior Gwen Feuss, “who is starting and getting better each game she plays,” Crowther said.
Returning sophomores Bridget Dawson and Bailey Turner round out the varsity team. Through the first two games, 10 players have hit the court for the Lady Demons with nine scoring led by Johnson’s 44.
“Autumn Wingo and Audrey Johnson led the team in most categories last year and I expect them to have a really good year,” Crowther said.
“Ella Coates has done a good job running the offense as our point guard and being the lead girl in our defense. Madeline Litvay is doing a good job inside controlling the boards and getting us out and running.
“This team has strong leadership and they are becoming a close-knit team, always helping and cheering on their teammates,” Crowther said.
The schedule is a familiar one, Crowther said.
“It is the same as it has been the last few years. Top teams to beat are CSCS, St. Mary’s, Vanguard and Lamar,” he said. “All four of those teams made it to the Final 8 last year.”
