The Lady Demons game with Manitou Springs was canceled as their girls basketball team was quarantined by the virus.
“We won’t be able to play them, so we lost one of our games to COVID,” coach Bob Crowther said.
Friday at St. Mary’s,the Lady Demons got off to a slow start and fell behind 23-8 after the opening quarter.
“They shot unbelievable the first half,” Crowther said. “By halftime, they had made 10 3-pointers out of 18 attempts to take a commanding lead 52-29.
‘We actually didn’t play bad the first half, we just couldn’t keep the scoring pace that they had,” he said. “They are a really good team and it was fun to get to play them.
“We played excellent defense the second half as they only scored 21 points on a pair of 3-pointers.”
Kendall Simpson had her best game of the year, scoring 18 points on four 3-pointers, but also played great defense.
Charis Mayton added 6 points and 10 rebounds to hlp BV outrebound the Pirates 33-20.
“Mallory Salazar had a strong game coming in off the bench as she led the team with 6 assists,: Crowther said.
We have a busy week as we play at Ellicott on Tuesday, at Woodland Park on Thursday and then our last home game of the year against Lamar on Saturday.
Lady Demons 08-21-05-06 – 40
St. Mary’s 23-29-13-08 – 73
