The Buena Vista Lady Demons dropped a valentine’s night game at Colorado Springs Christian School 56-15, and then won two in a row to move on in the Tri-Peaks League District tournament.
They hosted Chaffee County rival Salida Wednesday, Feb. 16 and won 35-25 to secure the No. 6 seed in the TPL tournament.
The win also earned them a home game Saturday, Feb. 19 with Banning Lewis and the girls took care of business posting a 50-24 win to move on to the quarterfinal round against CSCS Feb. 22.
“Colorado Springs Christian was every bit as good as their 17-3 record,” stated coach Robert Crowther following the Monday night road game. “They outplayed us and beat us in every phase of the game. It was good for the girls to get to play against a team of this caliber.”
Autumn Wingo was the team’s leading scorer with six and Makenna St. John followed with five.
Wednesday night’s rivalry matchup was just what everyone would hope for and expect. A full house in Buena Vista got to witness a classic game.
The Lady Demons were in the position of playing from in front and had to hold off the Lady Spartan runs to post the victory.
Buena Vista got off to a fast start and jumped out 10-4 in the first quarter. Salida did not go away and cut the score to trail 15-14 at the half.
“I thought both teams played well, playing strong defense, just what you would expect,” said Crowther.
Buena Vista had another good run in the third quarter, outscoring Salida 12-7. They managed the clock and made free throws down the stretch and extended the lead again through the fourth to post the 35-25 win.
Wingo put in 15 and Audrey Johnson added 12. Madeline Litvay controlled the boards pulling down 9 rebounds.
The win moved Buena Vista up to the sixth position in the TPL with a 6-6 record.
Thursday morning they learned that they would host Banning Lewis in the 6 vs 11 pairing Saturday. The winner continues in the tournament through the following weekend and the loser calls the season done.
It was a slow start for the first couple of minutes Saturday, but the team played relaxed and confident after scoring their first couple of baskets.
They stretched the lead throughout the game, scoring consistently off of created turnovers.
“The girls played strong defense and made it tough for them to get an open shot,” Crowther said. Banning Lewis made only 7 of 42 shots from the floor in the game.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the host Lady Demons: Wingo 10, Gwen Feuss 10, Litvay 9, Johnson 8 and Ella Coates 7.
Litvay had another big rebounding game hauling in 10.
After playing at CSCS on Tuesday the team will continue in tournament play at Florence on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26.
