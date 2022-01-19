It was a tough week for the Buena Vista Lady Demons with two Tri-Peaks League losses.
On Thursday they dropped a home game to league leading St. Mary’s 65-32 and then went on the road to Ellicott on Saturday and fell 37-28. The team now is 5-4 and 3-2.
It was a short, quick and highly skilled St. Mary’s team that jumped to a 29-12 lead at the half. Buena Vista matched the energy of the Lady Pirates in the third quarter scoring 11 compared to St. Mary’s 14.
St. Mary’s wore the Lady Demons down in the fourth quarter and ran the difference out to 65-30 with about 1:30 left to play.
When the Lady Demons could break the full court press of St. Mary’s they had success in their half court offense. Madeline Litvay had her best scoring game of the year, putting up 16 with her dominant inside game.
Autumn Wingo added 7 points and had a team leading 9 rebounds.
“St. Mary’s is small and quick and a tough matchup for everyone in our league,” said coach Robert Crowther. “We had trouble with their press and committed a season high 37 turnovers.”
On the road at Ellicott on Saturday, Buena Vista got off to a slow start and Ellicott jumped out to a 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
From that point forward the game was a tight one. Both teams battled and tied with six points each in the second quarter and ten each in the third.
The Lady Thunderhawks elected to hold the ball in the fourth quarter and Buena Vista could not create the needed turnovers. The visitors ended up needing to foul to get the ball back and Ellicott stretched the lead by four more to win 37-28.
“Ella Coates had one of her best games of the year scoring 8 points,” said Crowther. “Wingo also had a nice game and added 8 of her own.”
After hosting Alamosa in a non-league contest on Tuesday the team is at home on Friday when La Junta visits. The junior varsity teams will tip at 5:30 and then the varsity game will follow.
