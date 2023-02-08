The Lady Demons remained ranked as one of the top basketball teams in Class 3A despite falling twice last week.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 7:38 pm
The Lady Demons remained ranked as one of the top basketball teams in Class 3A despite falling twice last week.
No. 15 Buena Vista (10-6, 6-5) lost to No. 2 Colorado Springs Christian and No. 8 Vanguard last week.
In the showdown at Colorado Springs Christian (15-0, 11-0) Tuesday, Buena Vista fell behind early before clawing its way back into the fight.
“The girls played a really tough game against No. 2 state ranked CSCS. CSCS is really quick and shoot the ball very well,” Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther said. “Their pressure was tough for us to handle, as we had a season high 29 turnovers during the game.”
BV fell behind 11-3 at the end of the first quarter, but battled back to trail 20-15 halftime, he said.
The game was close the rest of the way as Buena Vista closed the gap to 32-30 with 4 minutes left.
“CSCS then began to hold the ball and try to stall out the game with a 2-point lead,” Crowther said. “We missed a couple of open shots and a couple of free throw chances, but just couldn’t get anything to fall. With 17 seconds, we were shooting a couple free throws but missed and they got a layup to put the game away.
“It felt like the old days and our battles with CSCS.”
Autumn Wingo led BV with 10 points and Madeline Litvay with 9.
“Ella Coates did a great job running the offense and playing defense on their point guard. It was a fun evening,” Crowther said.
Buena Vista fell 47-30 at home Friday to No. 8 Vanguard School (11-3, 9-1) in its third straight game against a Top 10 team
“We just couldn’t stay up with their scoring,” Crowther said. “They shot very well, making six 3-point shots. The girls battled as they usually do, but we just couldn’t keep up with them.”
Audrey Johnson led the team with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Litvay added 8 points.
“Madeline had one of her best games, but was in foul trouble most of the game and not able to play with her usual aggressiveness on the boards,” Crowther said.
The team is seeking focus as the season winds down.
“We have three games left and if we can win two of the three, we will finish in fifth place in the league, which would be good for us considering the top four teams in our league are rated in the top seven in the state.”
The Lady Demons played at Manitou Springs Tuesday, then host Woodland Park Saturday at 2:30 p.m., before ending the regular season Feb. 15 at Salida.
