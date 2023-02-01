Buena Vista won a 50-4 rout last week, then made the long bus ride back from Lamar on the short end of 31-29 heartbreaker.
Buena Vista (10-4, 6-3) built a 16-0 lead after the opening quarter at home league game against Rye Tuesday and led 28-2 at halftime.
“We are a much better team than Rye as they lost most of their players to graduation last year,” Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther said. “They have been a 2A power for the past 4 years and are having a hard time with their young and inexperienced team and playing up a division in 3A.
“We got off to a quick start and increased our lead throughout the game. All the girls got to play a lot of minutes and have a good game,” Crowther said.
Audrey Johnson led Buena Vista with 15 points, Autumn Wingo had 11 and Madeline Litvay 10.
Gwen Feuss had a good game collecting team high 8 rebounds as did Ella Coates with her team leading 5 steals, Crowther noted.
BV made the 5 hour by bus trip to Lamar to play the 4A, 10th-ranked Lamar Buffalos (10-3) Saturday.
“They used to be the Lamar Savages, but the state made them change to a different mascot,” Crowther said. “We got off to a slow start but battled the whole game. They got off to a quick start and it looked like it might be a really long game.”
Buena Vista trailed 20-14 at halftime, but closed the gap to a point with a 9-4 third quarter.
“We continued to hold them down scoring and continued to get closer and closer. It was a really tough game as both teams played outstanding defense and made it really tough to score,” Crowther said.
The Lady Demons took their first lead at 26-25 with 4 minutes left.
“At the end, we were shooting a free throw down by two, having to miss and get a rebound to have any chance to win,” Crowther said. “We missed the free throw as planned but could only get a jump ball on the miss and they were awarded the ball.
“The girls played really well defensively and held Lamar to their season low of 31 points,” he said. “It was a fun game to watch our girls’ battle them up and down the court.”
Johnson led BV with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Litvay had nine and eight.
“Bailey Turner, Hanna Wingo and Daisy Lubbers continue to do a great job coming in off the bench to keep the team rolling strong as the starters get to rest,” Crowther said. “This week we play No. 1-rated CSCS on the road and then eighth-ranked Vanguard at home Friday night.”
