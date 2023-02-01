Harn Lady Demons 1/14 6

BV senior Ella Coates prepares to dish the ball off to a teammate.

 Hannah Harn

Buena Vista won a 50-4 rout last week, then made the long bus ride back from Lamar on the short end of 31-29 heartbreaker.

Buena Vista (10-4, 6-3) built a 16-0 lead after the opening quarter at home league game against Rye Tuesday and led 28-2 at halftime.

