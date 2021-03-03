The Lady Demons held Woodland Park scoreless for an entire quarter en route to their one victory last week in between a pair of tough road losses.
Buena Vista lost on the road 43-29 at Ellicott Feb. 23. The Lady Demons trailed 8-6 after the opening quarter, but the home team continued their dominance to stretch the lead to 23-11 at half.
We came out the third quarter and handled their pressure and played well, closing the gap to nine at 30-21 going into the last quarter, coach Robert Crowther said. That was as close as we could get.
Their pressing defense really caused us some problems as we had way too many turnovers. We actually shot a better percentage than they did, but they had more shots 70-37 because of our turnovers, Crowther said..
Charis Mayton led BV with 10 points and 18 rebounds, a season high for her and the team.
Buena Vista 06-05-10-08 – 29
Ellicott 08-15-07-13 – 43
The game Feb. 25 started out a close match as host Woodland Park had the height advantage and Buena Vista had the speed advantage, Crowther said. Our defensive pressure bothered them as they had 30 turnovers for the game.
Buena Vista held 3-point lead at the end of the opening quarter and at the half.
The third quarter the Lady Demons were able to hold the Panthers scoreless and stretched the lead to 28-14 going into the the fourth quarter.
But Buena Vista went cold, hitting just 4 free throws the fourth quarter and held on for a 32-27 win.
“The game got real interesting at the end as Woodland Park had pulled within three points and then free throws by Mallory Salazar and Jasmine White put the game away,” Crowther said.
The Lady Demons were led in scoring by Kendall Simpson with 11 points, Audrey Johnson had 10 and Salazar finished with 7 points, a team-high 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Buena Vista 09-08-11-04 – 32
Woodland Park 06-08-00-13 – 27
Lamar was an unwelcome guest Feb. 27, smothering the Lady Demons to just 2 points in the opening quarter and a free throw in each of the second and third quarters.
“We really struggled to score in this game. We had trouble with their defense and just couldn’t get the ball to go in,” Crowther said. “We got some good shots but just couldn’t score.
“We held Lamar to 40 points, which was their lowest for the year,” he said. “The girls seemed to relax the fourth quarter and outscored Lamar 15-12. The girls played hard and did some good things, but struggled to score.”
Simpson led with 8 points and Charis Mayton with 5. Audrey Johnson led the Demons in rebounding with 12.
Lamar 14-08-06-12 – 40
Buena Vista 02-01-01-15 – 19
This week we finish up with road games at Salida on Wednesday and at La Junta Friday.
