The Buena Vista High School girl’s basketball team picked up a win in Tri-Peaks League District play and that was enough to earn them a spot in the state tournament bracket.
They will play at Grand Valley on Friday, March 4 at Grand Valley High School in Parachute. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Buena Vista is the 29th seed overall and they will play the number four seeded Grand Valley Cardinals. The Lady Cardinals bring an 18-4 overall record to the tournament while Buena Vista is 11-12.
The two teams met in December at the Buena Vista invite. The Lady Cardinals won the contest 47-22. A lot of playing experience has been gained since that meeting and the Lady Demons will be hopeful for a different outcome.
Buena Vista traveled to Colorado Springs Christian School to play the quarterfinal round game on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The bad start occurred before the team even got off the bus. They left town in light snow showers and conditions worsened. An accident closed the road and the team arrived at CSCS after the scheduled game start time.
Once they dressed, warmed up, and played the first quarter the team found their rhythm and played well. Unfortunately the slow start put them behind and they could not recover.
When the night of playing ended the final was 42-20 CSCS.
Autumn Wingo was 6-8 from the floor on the night and 4-4 from the free-throw line for 16 points. She led the team in rebounding as well pulling down nine.
“It was a rough start to the tournament with a traffic delay on the way down and a slow trip home in the snow,” said Coach Robert Crowther.
On Friday the girls played Manitou Springs in the consolation bracket at Florence High School. “This was a big game for both teams as each entered the game feeling that they needed a win to qualify for the state tournament,” Crowther stated.
Manitou jumped out to an early lead hitting 6-11 from the field to start the game. The Lady Demons were in a familiar spot down 15-7 at the end of the first.
They answered the challenge and outscored the Lady Mustangs 12-2 in the second period. “Our defensive change really cause Manitou problems and we held them to 2 of 27 shooting for the last three quarters,” said Crowther.
The game played out pretty even in the second half and Buena Vista held on to the lead to win 34-27. Buena Vista knocked down their free throws late in the game to secure the win. Wingo and Audrey Johnson combined to make 7 of 9.
Johnson scored 14 points in the game and Wingo added 12.
The win put the Lady Demons into the game for fifth place on Saturday. The match up was with Ellicott who finished fourth in league play, but was knocked off by eventual champion Lamar on Tuesday night at home.
The Lady Demons came to life after experiencing their usual slow start in the first quarter. They pulled within five at the end of the third quarter and entered the final stanza down 24-20.
They scored the first four points in the fourth quarter and were tied at 24 with just over four minutes to play in the game.
Ellicott answered with a successful three pointer followed by the conventional two-plus one three point conversion and held on to win 33-24.
It was then a wait and see game until all of the final results came in from district tournament play from around the state. When all was settled and RPI points considered the Lady Demons found out they were in on Sunday morning.
