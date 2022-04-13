Buena Vista track teams finished third and sixth at the John Tate Challenge Cup 2022 meet Friday Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo.
The Demons took third with 102 points, half of winner Fountain-Fort Carson’s 204. Pueblo South was second, well back with 115 points.
“It was a warm and fast day on the track where the Demon track athletes moved up the state rankings in many different events,” coach Adam Fuller said.
Nate Plorner won the 1600 run in four minutes, 42.80 seconds, just under a minute ahead of the runner up.
Orion Herrle won the high jump at five feet, 10 inches; 2 inches ahead of second place.
The 4x400 relay team finished second in 3:46.25.
Brennan Pratt took second in the long jump with 18-11. The winning jump wih 19.08.25.
“Our most notable performances were in the 1,600 run. These runners will be presented with the Empty the Bucket weekly award and will sign and carry around a red bucket this week,” Fuller said.
Zaila Smith won the 1,600 in 5:35.11 and was second in the 800 with 2:32.63.
Molly McMurry contribute team points with a sixth place finish in 6:16.55 as did Ella Coates right behind her in seventh at 6:17.12.
Mallory Salazar was second in the 3,200 with 13:28.75.
Buena Vista also had two relays teams finish runner up.
The 4X100 relay finished second with 54.69. The 800 sprint medley relay team finish runnerup in 2:01.82.
“What stood out more than the performances was that when the stadium was empty except for the boys high jump, the Demons’ supportive voices for their last teammate filled the empty stadium,” Fuller noted.
Demon track teams head to varsity invitational at Del Norte Saturday.
