The Lake County Panthers entered the midpoint of the season racing Giant Slalom at home hill Ski Cooper Friday, Jan. 27. The soft snow, cold temperatures and afternoon winds brought a mixed bag of results for the Panther skiers.
Senior Rowynn Slivka continued her very fast streak climbing to 4th place overall. Teammate Laya Foley of Buena Vista also put together two very strong runs to climb from the middle of the pack to the top third by finishing 20th overall.
Kiera King faltered for the first time this season in her first run finishing 36th but came back to finish 28th in the second run, ending 34th overall. Avery Milne continued her upward trajectory ending 35th overall.
Behind her were teammates Lilly Leddington in 37th, Susie Bullock in 40th, Gemma Nagel 41st, Stella Zettler 42nd, Clara Kirr 44th, BV’s Rinnen Borton 46th, Gabbie Tait 52nd and Maya Nagel 53rd.
The Lady Panthers narrowly beat out Nederland by 1 point, finishing 4th as a team behind Aspen, Middle Park and Durango.
On the boys’ side, Jake Cairns led with a 27th finish overall, Raymond Harvey 42nd, and Troy Baker 47th overall. The boys finished sixth.
“The lack of training on our home hill was evident,” said coach Danielle Ryan.
The low snow conditions to start the season and then conflicting events on training days have left the Panthers to train free skiing at Cooper and hiking for slalom turns on Dutch Henry in Leadville.
“Normally our athletes are very excited to race at their home hill. They feel they know the hill’s secrets, how to find speed on a flat hill with soft snow, but this year we just haven’t had the miles. But the kid’s hard work continues to pay off. I’m proud of the gains they’ve made regardless,” said Ryan.
Next week the Panthers head to Loveland for their final Giant Slalom race of the regular season.
