The Lake County Panthers entered the midpoint of the season racing Giant Slalom at home hill Ski Cooper Friday, Jan. 27. The soft snow, cold temperatures and afternoon winds brought a mixed bag of results for the Panther skiers.

Senior Rowynn Slivka continued her very fast streak climbing to 4th place overall. Teammate Laya Foley of Buena Vista also put together two very strong runs to climb from the middle of the pack to the top third by finishing 20th overall.

