Buena Vista finished 3 strokes behind Salida Monday in the first of three Tri-Peaks League golf tournaments.
The runner-up Demons finished with a team score of 255 at Pueblo Country Club in the 10-team event.
Senior Chandler Smethers finished in a 2-way for fifth with 82 to lead the Demons in the 40-player field.
Lucky Suarez finished in the Top 10 with an 84 for 10th, Cole Reavis and Brennan Pratt tied with 89s for 14th place and Addison Nichols carded a 94 to finish in the 3-way ties for 18th.
“This will carry over to next Tuesday here in BV,” coach Scott Crites said. “Smethers and Suarez did a great job keeping the ball in play and excelled around the greens.”
The top 12 individuals will earn all-league honors from the three-tournament format.
The Demons host the next league meet Thursday, Sept. 2 at Collegiate Peaks Golf Club.
Buena Vista finished ninth of 15 teams Aug. 24 on the Gypsum Creek Golf Course in Eagle.
“The Gypsum course was in great shape,” Crites said. “It’s a place where if you don’t keep it in play, it’s very penalizing.”
Nichols shot an 89 at Gypsum to finish 36th in the 83-player field.
Suarez and Pratt shot 90 to tie for 38th, Reavis 91 for 43rd and Smethers 97, tied 50th.
