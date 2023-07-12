Running its 19th year, the Freedom 5k enjoyed another successful batch of runners on the Fourth of July – some running for sport, some enjoying outdoor time with friends and family and some just to enjoy the day.
Runners were treated to azure blue skies, a quickly-warming morning sun and mountain and river scenery on their routes. After returning to the finish line by the Optimist Square Splash Park on East Main Street, they cooled down with some water, bananas and watermelon.
Directing this race for the seventh time, Julia Fuller was excited for the turnout of runners.
“This year blew it out of the water,” she said. “We had, I think, 270 runners out there today which was awesome.”
Participating in her first Freedom 5K, 11-year-old Zola Book was the first to return from the 3K course. She said this was definitely an event she would return to.
“It felt good,” she said. “It was shorter than I thought it would be.”
In her third year with the Freedom 5K, 3K runner Lori Curtis of Colorado Springs was pleased with the crowd that was present and with the sunny weather.
“We love coming here and supporting the cross country and looking forward to the parade,” Curtis said.
Jason Maher, co-founder of One Love Endurance Events, could also be found at the Freedom 5K, running the full 5K course. He tries to make it to this race every year, and for the 5 years he and his wife Jill have lived here, he’s run with this event all but one year due to a broken leg.
While the sun got hot, he still enjoyed a good race with “fast folks” that day.
“It’s a beautiful day. We had a great turnout,” he said. “It’s always fun to be part of an awesome community event like the Fourth of July 5K.”
After the race, the top three male and female finishers from each course were recognized. In the 3K, the top three males were Hoyt Sturm (sixth place), Adam Hart (seventh place) and Dillon Hughes (thirteenth place). The top three females were Zola Brook (first place), Lillian Lazaruis (second place) and Madilyn Lazaruis (third place).
In the 5K, the top three males were Benjamin LaGue (first place), Clark Nelson (third place) and Jason Maher (fourth place). The top three females were Anna Mae Flynn (second place), Marlowe Elridge (sixth place) and Rachel White (eighth place).
“I think (Freedom 5K) is such a fun way to start the Fourth of July,” Fuller said. “Everybody out here from folks who are walking or pushing strollers to people who are setting PRs on the course, it’s just a fun day.”
