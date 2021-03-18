Spring sports began at the beginning of this month at Buena Vista Schools with sports Demon fans normally see in the fall.
But what’s normal anymore?
“For high school, we’re doing volleyball and football, which are traditionally our fall sports, then middle school will be doing the same thing: volleyball and football. The schedules are just a little bit different as far as timing goes,” said BV schools athletic director Troy Baker. “Those are the two we’re rolling with now, then Season D will be the last season, and they’ll start practice on April 26. That’ll be baseball, girls soccer and track. And they’ll finish by June 26.”
Football and volleyball began March 8. The Lady Demons open the 2020-21 spring volleyball season Thursday, March 18 at Lake County High School. For volleyball, the state tournament is May 10-11. The state championships for football are May 14-15.
The Class 2 No. 1-ranked Demons open the 2020-21 spring football season Friday, March 19, at Manitou Springs. Following spring break next week, Buena Vista will host Roaring Fork for a Saturday afternoon matinee beginning at 1 p.m., March 27.
“We are excited about our senior leadership with a younger group of kids,” Demons football coach Matt Flavin said. “As I tell the kids, rankings don’t mean nothing unless you can back it up.
“We need to just focus on getting better each day with great effort,” Flavin said, adding, “we are just happy to be playing football.”
The Volley Demons, tied at No. 25 with Liberty Common and DSST: College View, travel that weekend to Peyton for a tri-angular with the host and Rye March 27. They host Salida Thursday, April 1.
Baker said that the spring sports would definitely see home spectators, “and we’ll be opening it up to some visiting spectators. That’s with both middle and high school. We’re able to get a few more into our high school gym than our new white gym, so we’re not sure what we’ll do for middle school. We’ll probably keep it home spectators. We want to take care of our families.”
For away games, the policy on spectators varies from school to school.
The Blue level on the COVID-19 dial holds capacity to 250 outdoors and 225 indoors.
“We’ll have to play with what that looks like with the size of our squads. Sometimes it’s just simpler math to do two (spectators) per athlete,” Baker said. “I think for home we’re going to be able to push it up to three, maybe even four,” then we’ll give the rest to our visiting spectators. I want to be fair to them to. I don’t want other schools to make choices of who can and can’t come, and I hope the other schools will treat us fairly too.”
This time last year, school life was cut abruptly short as the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Since then, Baker said “our kids have been resilient through all this. I’m so proud of them.”
“You don’t hear the grumbling, complaining in the building, on our teams. It has shown a great level of unification and professionalism in our kids and our coaches in what they’ve done. Couldn’t be prouder,” Baker said. “There’s a lot of good that comes from something like this to be quite honest, and there’s just one example … We’re just celebrating the opportunity that we get to be competing. We don’t take that for granted because we didn’t know when we would get to play again that season.”
Baker said that “next fall, we’re supposed to resume as normal ... that’s what we’ll roll with, full schedules.”
“That’s the plan, anyway,” Baker said. “I would sure hope we’ll be back to a good normalcy by then.”
