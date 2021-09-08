The Buena Vista Demons turned a close game into a second half rout and 48-19 win at Banning Lewis Academy Saturday in Colorado Springs.
“Man they were really big and athletic,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “We struggled the first quarter but made some adjustments and played well physically, mentally we need to be better.”
The Demons led 7-0 entering the second quarter and 20-0 by halftime pep talks.
The team expects better, Flavin said, noting “11 penalties (100 yards) will not get us to where we want to be. If we don’t get that fixed it will be a short season.”
The Demons rushed for 301 yards (7.9 avg.) while holding the Stallions to 136 (4.9).
Buena Vista rode QB Haden Camp to the victory. Camp rushed 11 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also passed to six different receivers for 168 yards on 10-of-16 with an interception and a 9-yard TD pass to Tam Flowers.
Banning finished 16-of-29 for 169 yards and 2 TDs and on interception by BV’s Orion Herrie.
“Defense was solid again, Coach D and the defensive coaches do a great job making sure (players) do their jobs and do it right,” Flavin said. “Sometimes they got a little lax and Drawbridge had a healthy conversation with them at half and they responded.”
LB Seth Moss led the defense with 10 tackles while Danny Martin, Tate Nash and David Arellano contributed 5 each. Chris Deluca had a sack and he and Martin both recovered fumbles.
BV 07-13-14-14 – 48
BLA 00-00-06-13 – 19
