The Colorado High School Activities Association released the spring season C football league alignments and schedules Nov. 13.
With most schools opting to play in the fall, however, the leagues are considerably different than in the past.
Buena Vista will compete in the 2A West division, along with 5 other schools.
The Demons will compete against St. Mary’s, Ellicott, Grand Valley, Manitou Springs and Roaring Fork.
Missing from that list are the Demons’ cross-county rivals, the Salida High School Spartans, who will compete in the 3A West division this spring.
BV’s 2021 football season begins March 12 with an away game against an opponent yet to be determined. The first scheduled home game on March 20 will be played against the Roaring Fork High School Rams.
Practice begins Feb. 25, said BVHS athletic director Troy Baker.
“We knew that the spring football season would look different due to the number of teams playing in the spring. We are thankful to have a schedule and the opportunity to play,” Baker said. “At this point, one of our biggest challenges will be securing junior varsity games.”
Salida’s league this season will include Rifle, Basalt, Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Coal Ridge and Montezuma-Cortez.
The Spartans, and the rest of the state, will play six games during the regular season with competitions beginning March 11.
Teams that don’t make the playoffs will have the option to add a seventh game.
The 3A East, meanwhile, includes Faith Christian, The Classical Academy, Kent Denver, and Creek, Littleton, Denver West, Northfield and The Academy.
CHSAA said it used four years of data from MaxPreps, RPI, and the Packard Index to create a composite score and then teams were “ranked” accordingly. These numbers along with geographical concerns were used to balance out classifications with movement of teams both up and down classifications.
When CHSAA first released the league alignments, Salida was in Class 2A.
Buena Vista, however, wasn’t included. With CHSAA adding in the Demons, Salida and five other teams were bumped up from 2A to 3A, including Montezuma-Cortez and Coal Ridge in the west and Denver West, The Academy and Northfield in the east.
In the fall football season, which CHSAA added after the rest of the fall sports were already underway, the teams just finished their regular seasons.
Despite several games having to be cancelled due to positive cases of COVID-19, the season is on track to be completed with the playoff brackets coming out this week.
