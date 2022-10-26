You might say the ball bounced Buena Vista’s way.
You might say the ball bounced Buena Vista’s way.
It did, in fact, on the third play from scrimmage of a 56-8 rout at Olathe Friday.
The Demons (6-2, 4-1) scored early and they scored often against Olathe (0-9).
On third and 5 from the Olathe 30, defensive tackle Diego Venegas shot through the offensive line as the Olathe quarterback dropped a handoff delivering the ball. It bounced toward Venegas for a scoop and 30-yard touchdown return. Following the first of eight PAT kicks by Tam Flowers, Buena Vista led 7-0 with 10:24 left in the opening quarter.
The Demons scored again in the quarter at 6:21, 6:09, 2:23 and again the opening minute of the second quarter to lead 35-0 with more than 10 minutes left in the first half.
Jacob Phelps capped a 62-yard, five-play drive with a 28 yard run with 6:21 left, Elijah Evans recovered a snap over the QBs head on Olathe’s first snap from scrimmage following the kickoff and Tray Cardwell took it through the left side for a 21-0 lead with 6:09 left in the first quarter.
Olathe’s next possession ended on fourth-and-1 at the own 36 with an incomplete pass. Another five-play drive ended with a Phelps sweep right for 10 yards on fourth-and-5 at the Olathe 31 and Haden Camp hit Flowers for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 2:23 left.
Olathe went four-and-out and punted and the Demons needed just two plays as the second quarter began to score on a 48-yard sweep by Phelps, who fumbled after being hit at the goal line. Lineman Elijah Flowers recovered in the end zone for a 35-0 lead.
Nine players rushed for 216 yards for BV. Flowers led the seven Demons who scored touchdowns with two for a total of 20 points with his eight PATs. Haden Camp had a 47-yard kick return for a touchdown and sophomore Mack Bigley caught a 42-yard TD pass from freshman QB Hudson Wingo.
Buena Vista ends the regular season Friday at 4-4 Cedaredge.
