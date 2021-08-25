The BVHS Demons opened the unofficial football preseason with a multi-team scrimmage at defending 2A spring state champion Manitou Springs Aug. 19.
“Thursday night went very well for both JV and varsity teams. The coaches loved our effort and communication,” Demons head coach Matt Flavin said. “Those were the goals we wanted them to work on. We are still making mistakes, but those can and will be fixed during the season.”
The Demons have been focused this week, eyeing the season and home opener against Chaffee County rival Salida.
“It’s a big game for our guys in their eyes,” Flavin said. “You have to love rivalry games if you are a fan of sports. It doesn’t matter who outmatches who, because we all know that goes out the window a lot of times with rivalries.”
Leading up to Thursday night’s 7 p.m., kickoff in Buena Vista, most notable for the team has been a nearly normal fall.
“We are so excited to be playing in the fall, also having more time to focus on fundamentals,” Flavin said. “I think that is a big thing that we didn’t get a lot of time to do last spring and it showed. Right now, we are more fundamentally sound, still have a long ways to go, but we have had more time to focus on all those little things this fall.”
Flavin said the Demons return about 95% of the key player on the spring team that went 6-1 and ended its season in May.
All-state first teammer Seth Moss, now a senior, returns to lead the team along with all-state teammates Haden Camp, Elijah Evans and Jacob Phelps. The other half of BVHS’ 8 all-staters Luke Reavis, Brandan Cattell, Kaden McFee and Rylan Norton) graduated last May.
“We will definitely miss a few of those starters from last season but have kids ready to be the next man up,” Flavin said.
From here, it’s waiting for that first whistle and everything that follows.
“We as a team know that we should be able to compete with every team on our schedule, but we all know we need to play the game to find out,” Flavin said. “We will worry about how to put the best team out on the field week in and week out and play to the best of our ability.
“We can’t worry about anything else when that first whistle blows, just the things we can control and that is our effort and how we react to adversity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.