Buena Vista held its own at the prestigious 2-day, 35-team Mel Smith Invitational wrestling tournament in Florence last weekend.

Buena Vista finished eighth with 110 team points. Eaton won the team title with 210 points in the meet that featured seven on the Top 10 3A teams.

