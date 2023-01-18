Buena Vista held its own at the prestigious 2-day, 35-team Mel Smith Invitational wrestling tournament in Florence last weekend.
Buena Vista finished eighth with 110 team points. Eaton won the team title with 210 points in the meet that featured seven on the Top 10 3A teams.
“We definitely held our own and then some,” Demons coach Jared Todd said. “The boys went out and competed in every single match. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Caleb Camp and David Arellano both finished second to lead the Demons, Haden Camp finished fifth and Colton Montoya sixth.
“We had some tight matches that we will learn from as matches towards the end of the season are typically tight matches,” Todd said.
Camp (17-4) fell to Brush’s Nick Dardanes (19-1) on a 7-2 decision in the championship match at 126 pounds.
David Arellano (19-1) suffered his first match defeat of the year at 157 pounds to Jonathan Malovich of Platte Valley on a 13-9 decision.
“We are headed to our peak week in conditioning and live wrestling in practice,” Todd said. “This week we back off the large tourneys and host perennial small school power Rocky Ford on Thursday and head down to the SLV on Saturday for a triangular with Centauri and Pagosa Springs.”
