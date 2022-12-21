Buena Vista wrestlers nearly doubled up the second-place team to win the West Grand Invitational tournament Saturday in Kremmling.
Demon wrestlers filled the podium with six tournament championships, four runner-up efforts and three third-place finishes as BV scored 202.5 points. Saratoga was second with 115 and Rangley third with 90.
“The boys went out and improved their position wrestling,” Demons coach Jared Todd said. “The technique and conditioning are starting to get where we are accustomed to at this time of the year.”
JJ Medina (10-5) at 106, Tucker Montoya (9-2) at 120, Caleb Camp (11-2) at 126, Colton Montoya (11-4) at 150, undefeated David Arellano (14-0) at 157 and Tray Cardwell (8-4) at 165 all brought home tournament championships.
Contributing team points with second-place finishes were Nolan Verrier (6-6) at 132, Carter Romack (5-7) at 144, Haden Camp (14-3) at 190 and Eli Flowers (10-5) at 215.
Carter Stromer (9-5) at 157, Jake Crimmel (3-5) at 150, and Abel Flowers (7-6) at 138 all finished third.
“They have a well-deserved break and we will continue to improve and work hard on our post-Christmas challenges,” Todd said.
West Grand Invitational wrestling tournament
8 Hanna Elk Mountain 35.0
