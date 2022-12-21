 Buena Vista wrestlers nearly doubled up the second-place team to win the West Grand Invitational tournament Saturday in Kremmling.

Demon wrestlers filled the podium with six tournament championships, four runner-up efforts and three third-place finishes as BV scored 202.5 points. Saratoga was second with 115 and Rangley third with 90.

