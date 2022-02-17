The Demon boys won one and lost one over the past week. They had one of their best shooting games of the season on Tuesday at home to win over Manitou Springs 54-40. They went on the road Thursday to Woodland Park and had trouble getting the ball through the basket losing 40-26.
It was a tight and entertaining home game against the Mustangs on Tuesday. Both teams shot well from the perimeter in the early going, and Manitou held the lead 13-10 to end the first quarter.
The score swung in favor of the Demons in second quarter and they took the lead to the locker room 28-22 in part due to a long range three-pointer at the buzzer to end the half.
Buena Vista continued their hot shooting into the second half and the Demons defense slowed the Mustangs. Buena Vista was able to limit the Manitou scoring because they controlled the boards and only allowed the Mustangs one try at the basket on each trip.
“Our players did a great job of winning the rebounding battle 30-17 and not giving them second chances,” said Coach Scott Crites.
Leading in scoring for Buena Vista were Max Johnson and Tucker Storms with 14 and 13 respectively. Cole Reavis was also in double figures with 10. Johnson made four from behind the three-point arc.
“We played another good defensive game at Woodland Park, holding them to 40,” Crites said.
Unfortunately the Demons could manage only eight made field goals in 51 attempts that night.
The team continued to battle and changed defenses to create 15 turnovers in the second half, but they just could not turn those into baskets.
Storms and Connor Scott each scored seven while Reavis put in six.
The team will begin the Tri-Peaks League tourney in the pigtail round on Saturday, Feb. 19. The game site will be determined through the week as the final league games are played. The fifth through eighth seeded teams will host the twelve through nine seed teams respectively. Game times are set for 1 p.m. unless a school is hosting both girls and boys and then the boy’s game will be played at 3 p.m.
Tournament play continues through the week with quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and then both the winners and consolation side of the bracket will be played out in Florence on Friday and Saturday.
