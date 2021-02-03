Buena Vista and Gunnison both survived the opening quarter of the season with the Cowboys leading 5-4.
Both teams relaxed into the flow of the game and battled to a one-point outcome.
“Things got off to a good start in all this craziness,” Demons coach Scott Crites said following BV’s 58-57 home and season-opening victory Jan. 21.
“Both Gunnison and ourselves looked like we had not played a basketball game in a really long time in the first quarter,” Crites said. “Things had more flow and both teams seemed to relax and settle in,” in the second quarter.
The Cowboys led most of the quarter until junior Max Johnson hit a 3-pointer just ahead of the half to send the game to halftime tied 23-all.
Johnson hit 3-of-5 of treys to lead Buena Vista with 14 points.
It was big buckets late that sealed the closely contested game.
Isaac Bearrs, Cole Reavis and Connor Scott had key buckets in the fourth to give the Demons a 3-point lead with 13 seconds left.
Gunnison had the ball with no timeouts left when Buena Vista forced them into a tough 3-point attempt that did not fall.
“Even though they got the offensive rebound and scored a layup, they had no way to stop the clock and we never inbounded the ball as time ran out,” Crites explained.
Bearss contributed 11 points, Scott added 9 with a team-high 7 rebounds including 4 off the offensive glass and Reavis contributed 9 points, 4 assists, a charge drawn and 4 steals.
“Cole was very aggressive,” Crites said. “He does a good job forcing TO’s.”
Buena Vista returns four seniors and three starters from last year’s team led by team captain Bearss, first team all-conference as a junior last year.
Tucker Storms begins his third year on varsity (honorable mention all-conference last year) as well and Dominic St John is starting his second season for the Demons.
“We only lost two seniors from last year,” Crites said, “so we have a number of kids back, which has helped in preperation of this unique season.”
Buena Vista playsed its league opener Monday at Colorado Springs Christian School and then is home vs James Irwin on Wednesday.
Gunnison 05-18-17-17 – 57
Buena Vista 04-19-18-17 – 58
