The Buena Vista defense smothered Grand Valley by controlling the line of scrimmage in a 42-7 victory Saturday.
The Demon defense ruled its home field by stopping the Fighting Cardinals on their first four possessions – and they stopped them hard.
In order, Buena Vista ran back a punt for touchdown, forced and recovered a fumble and then picked off passes on consecutive defensive stands to open the game.
The Demons recorded a tackle for a loss on the game’s opening play for the second straight week and forced a punt three plays later. Following his special teams blockers, Jacob Phelps ran the punt back 67 yards for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game.
“Getting players in space is how our punt return works, letting our players get in front of the defense and letting the (returner) set up their blocks,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “Jacob did a good job setting up his blockers and working off them.”
Grand Valley’s second possession ended after seven plays when linebacker Seth Moss forced a fumble recovered by BV’s Luke Reavis.
“The runner cut back and was loose. Seth punched the ball loose and created an opportunity,” Flavin said. “That was a big game changer. He never gave up on the play and when Tam (Flowers) slowed him down, Seth’s hustle made the difference.
“That’s what we coach,” Flavin said, “playing to the whistle. Because he was hustling, good things happened.”
Reavis ended GV’s third time with an interception at midfield on the first play from scrimmage.
Not to be outdone, defensive lineman Moss picked off a pass at the GV 33 to kill a 7-play drive early in the second quarter.
Reavis “was in good position. When the quarterback made the throw, he turned at the right time. It was a good interception,” Flavin said.
Moss, however, wasn’t where he was supposed to be.
“He happened to be in the wrong place at the right time,” Flavin quipped. “He was just hustling from where he was to another location. It was a good, heads-up play.”
Flavin said he was “ecstatic with the way the team started. The kids just did a wonderful job of staying focused.
“They controlled their own efforts and hustle and did a great job,” he said. “The crowd there was great. It’s always motivating when you look in the stands and see people cheering.”
In a change to the schedule, the Demons will host winless Clear Creek at noon, Saturday for their third and final home game this spring.
“They’ve struggled against some tough teams,” Flavin said. “They can run and like to throw the ball. We can’t control who we’re going to play. We just need to control our effort and be a better team than the week before.”
GV 00-00-00-07 – 7
BV 14-14-14-00 – 42
First quarter
9:44 BV – Jacob Phelps 67 punt return (Tam Flowers kick) 7-0
2:00 BV – Kaden McFee 1 run (Flowers kick) 14-0
Second quarter
4:15 BV - Phelps 10 run (Flowers kick) 21-0
0:20 BV – Tucker Storms 9 pass from Haden Camp (Flowers kick) 28-0
Third quarter
11:15 BV - Brandan Cattell 53 run (Flowers kick) 35-0
7:44 BV - Cattell 9 pass from Camp (Flowers kick) 42-0
Fourth quarter
2:40 GV - Delacruz 2 run (kick good) 42-7
