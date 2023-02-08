The Demons struggled through a rough week, falling 70-44 and 65-37 to Colorado Springs Christian.
In a sense, Demon struggles continued.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 7:38 pm
“We need to play four quarters, plain and simple,” Demons coach Randy Flores said. “It’s been awhile since we have played a complete game.”
Buena Vista stumbled out the proverbial gate, falling behind 25-7 to No. 9 Colorado Springs Christian (12-3,8-2) heading into the second quarter. CSC led 43-22 at halftime.
“We came out very flat versus CSCS in the first quarter. Their size and ball movement was solid and caused us some trouble,” Flores said.
Julian Lopez-Olsen led BV with 10 points and Kaden Schell had 9. Samuel Dylan added a team-high 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.
No. 5 Vanguard (13-0, 9-0) beat BV 70-44 Friday.
“We had a great first half versus Vanguard. I thought our defense looked very good and we were excited to finish strong,” Flores said. “However, we had issues turning the ball over in the third quarter and they seemed to hit every outside shot.”
Lopez-Olsen and Jacob Phelps led BV with 8 points each. Phelps also contributed 8 rebounds and Lopez-Olsen 4 assists.
The Demons played at Manitou Springs Tuesday, then host Woodland Park Saturday at 4 p.m., before ending the regular season Feb. 15 at No. 2 Salida (16-0, 12-0), which defeated Vanguard 84-69 Tuesday.
“We need to play more aggressive. We need to attack more often,” Flores said. “Tam has been great for us this year, now we need to have someone step up offensively.”
