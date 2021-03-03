“Another week, another quarantine, unfortunately,” Demons coach Scott Crites mused.
Buena Vista did get a game in at Ellicott and brought back a 58-36 victory.
“On Thursday we were supposed to play Woodland Park and at lunch we received word that we had a group of kids that had to quarantine because of a close contact,” Crites said.
“We rescheduled that game for March 6 at Woodland Park. Our Saturday game at Lamar had to be cancelled and will not be made up because this is our last week of regular season play,” Crites said.
Cleared Tuesday, Buena Vista was to host Salida Wednesday, La Junta Friday before we head to Woodland Park Saturday.
Playoff brackets will be released Monday.
