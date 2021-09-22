The Buena Vista Demons beat Peyton the old-fashioned way Friday - with a hard-earned victory.
Buena Vista (4-0) trailed for the first time this season through the second quarter but asserted itself in the second half to claim a 21-8 victory.
Peyton (1-2) scored late in the opening quarter after both teams sputtered on their opening possessions.
Buena Vista’s second possession ended near midfield with a Peyton interception and return to the Demon 23. Qest Hart took the ball up the middle of the field, slipping three tackles on his way to touchdown on the first play.
But Buena Vista needed just 2 1/2 minutes to score when Hayden Camp capped a 54-yard drive with a 21-yard scamper untouched around and up the left side 6 seconds into the second quarter. Kam Flowers cut the deficit to 8-7 with a PAT kick.
That was a key drive for the Demons.
“They were so stuck on stopping our sweeps and dives,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “I think that one was very important, and we had to grind that drive out with limited big plays, which was good for us,” he said.
The longest gain of the seven-play drive was a 16-yard pass on third-and-9 from Camp to Tucker Storms for a first down at the 27. Three plays later, Camp scored on third-and-4 from the 21 with 11:54 left in the first half.
“Our passing game was far from good, so we needed to depend on our run game, which was good because we needed to just get first downs to get some momentum going,” Flavin said.
The second half was different for Buena Vista.
Jacob Phelps capped a sustained drive when he scored from 1 yard out with 6:28 left in the third quarter to give BV the lead for good at 14-8.
The Panthers responded by driving from its 46 to the Demon 30, where Hart swept around right corner and down the sideline to the end zone. The play was called back by a holding penalty to the 38.
The Panthers kept driving forward and then backing up. A 19-yard pass on fourth-and-6 gave Peyton the ball at the Demon 11.
A run to the BV 5 was called back by a hold and then following a Peyton timeout, the Panthers jumped early on third-and-22 before turning the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass off the receiver’s fingertips.
“We were not very fundamentally sound on the defensive side, which led to long continuous drives,” by Peyton, Flavin said. “We didn’t break, which was a good thing, but we need to do things right fundamentally on both sides of the ball as we move forward into even tougher games.
“If we don’t, it will be a very short season for the Demons. I know our guys will get it figured out, I think this was a great game to wake them up and focus on those details.”
After trading possessions in the fourth quarter, Phelps scored on the first play from 52 yards out when he cut back behind blockers on the right corner and took off up the middle and outran the defense to the end zone. Flower’s third PAT kick with 6:03 left in the game gave the final 21-8 victory.
Buena Vista host the 2-1 Meeker Cowboys from the Western Slope Saturday at 1 p.m.
“Meeker is going to be a big test, especially being homecoming week,” Flavin said. “We will definitely need to play better across the board to give ourselves a chance to win.”
