Buena Vista won a non-league home game against Alamosa 48-46 and then dropped a Tri-Peaks League road game at La Junta 53-49.
The split makes their overall record 6-4 and the league record is 3-2.
“We rebounded nicely after the tough weekend the previous week to get a quality win over Alamosa,” said Coach Scott Crites. “I was very proud of our players. They came out and executed on both ends of the court.”
It was nip and tuck throughout the first half of the Tuesday night home game between the Demons and the Maroons. Alamosa built a slight lead, but Buena Vista knocked down some shots late in the half to take a 30-28 halftime lead.
The Demons continued their hot shooting in the third quarter and also clamped down the defense on the Alamosa crew to stretch the lead to 40-31 going into the final quarter.
Alamosa was not ready to go home with a loss and came storming back in the final quarter. The game got close, but Buena Vista was able to turn away the Alamosa runs and keep the lead throughout.
The Maroons had the ball in their possession for the final trip down four. They were able to follow up an unsuccessful 3-point attempt with a put-back just before the final buzzer to get within two, 48-46.
“Alamosa is a very good rebounding team and we matched their physicality throughout the game to get the win,” said Crites.
Tucker Storms and Connor Scott both scored in double figures for the Demons with 12 and 11 points respectively.
On Friday, the team was on the road at La Junta. The Tigers had scored their first TPL win earlier in the week.
Both teams came out scoring well and Storms had the hot hand for the Demons dropping in 15 in the first half. It was 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers outpaced the Demons in the second and led 26-21 at halftime.
La Junta played a tight 2-3 zone and Buena Vista could not find the range from the outside.
“We struggled to generate points against their zone, and each time we pulled within a point or two, they made a clutch basket,” Crites said.
Storms did not manage to score again after his first half barrage. Scott added 11 in the second half and Chandler Smethers put in 12 for the game.
“We have a full week ahead,” said Crites. The team plays two Tri-Peaks League contests following a non-league game on the road at Summit County.
Locals can catch the team at home on Saturday, Jan. 29 when they host Lamar. The action starts at 1 p.m. when the c-teams take the court and then junior varsity and varsity follow at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
They will also be at home on Wednesday, Feb. 2 against Colorado Springs Christian School.
