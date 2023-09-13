In Friday's non-league game, the Buena Vista Demons football team snagged a win over the host Centauri Falcons (La Jara, CO), 14-12.
Centauri typically poses a challenge for the Demons.
“Two wins in a row against them is great,” said coach Matt Flavin. “It's been a few years since we could say that. They are always a tough task, but we grinded it out.”
The team has played a few away games in a row.
“You always have a little more comfort and hype being home in front of your community,” Flavin said. “Most of the time that is always helpful.”
Sophomore Eli Schukect and senior Caleb Camp each snagged a touchdown for the Demons, with senior Nolan Verrier kicking cleanly for both extra points.
“I felt that we held our composure pretty well and played really hard,” Flavin said. “We didn’t play the cleanest, but we will improve.”
Flavin feels the team’s success over the past few weeks will help the team as the season continues.
“These last few weeks will hopefully help us in the long run,” he said. “We faced a lot of hard-nosed teams so far. It can help or hurt us, but for this team, it has been very positive so far.”
The win over brings the Demons to a 3-1 record. Now, they are preparing for their away game against Gunnison. The Cowboys come into the 1A Western Slope game with a 4-0 record. In their last game, Gunnison nipped Monte Vista 48-14 in a non-league game. Slowing down their playmakes, as well as containing their aggressive defense, Flavin said, will be the big challenges against the Cowboys.
“They are a very well-coached team and have a lot of athletes,” he said. “Again, I hope the last few weeks have helped facing a team like this.”
