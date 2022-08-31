The Buena Vista Demons opened their 2022 campaign with a 26-16 road win at Salida Friday in front of a rain-soaked but energetic crowd
Salida began the game with a short drive after being pinned deep on their side of the field, but Salida QB Caiven Lake was picked off by Demon DE Zandon Mitchell at the Spartan 20.
The Demons quickly took advantage of the prime field position by punching it in with 10:02 left in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from QB Haden Camp to Mitchell. The point after kick was good by Tam Flowers, and BV was quickly up 7-0
After the ensuing kickoff, BV again had the Spartans backed up deep in their own territory.
Not being able to move the ball on this drive, Salida had to settle for a punt attempt from just outside of their own end zone. The snap went over the head of the punter and out of the end zone for a safety, putting the Demons up 9-0 with 8:34 remaining in the first.
Salida settled into their game flow after gaining control of a BV fumble with 4:57 left in the first, but the quarter ended 9-0 Buena Vista.
The Demons quickly turned the tide back with a 38-yard TD pass from Camp to Carter Romack to open the second quarter. After the ensuing extra point kick, the Buena Vista Demons built a 16-0 lead
After the kickoff, Salida’s next possession had them marching down the field and finally putting the ball in the end zone for their first score of the game. The Spartans decided to try for a two-point conversion and were successful, however it was called back for illegal motion. Sticking with the plan, the Spartans succeeded on their second attempt at going for 2 and cut the Demons lead to 16-8.
BV had time for one more drive to end the first half, however a stout Spartan defense hung tough and ended that push with a batted down ball during a pass attempt toward the end zone.
BV settled for a field goal, and the first half ended with a 19-8 Demon lead.
In the second half, Salida held the visitors on their first drive of the half.
With another touchdown and successful two-point conversion with 8:30 left in the third quarter, the Spartans tightened the game to 19-16
With the rain coming down and the defenses tightening, Demon special teams blocked a Spartan punt and ran it back for a touchdown for the final margin, 26-16.
Neither team could regain any offensive momentum in the fourth quarter, with defenses continuing to make moving the ball nearly impossible, leaving the game ending with a Buena Vista win 26-16
Buena Vista’s next game and home opener will be Sept. 9 when they host Centauri in a non-league game.
