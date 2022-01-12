The Buena Vista Demons picked up two wins in the first week of 2022 to improve to 5-1, 3-0 on the season.
The Demons hosted Banning Lewis Academy and won 57-36 Wednesday, Jan. 5, then traveled to The Vanguard School Friday and won a close contest 42-35.
“There were only 2 days to practice after the break and it was a pretty slow start for both teams,” said BVHS coach Scott Crites said about the Banning Lewis matchup.
“The third quarter was big for us when we outscored them 17-3.”
The team had one of its best shooting nights from the outside, throwing in nine from behind the 3-point arc. Max Johnson had a team high four treys and Cole Reavis dropped in two.
Johnson added two successful free throws to lead the Demon scoring with 14. Connor Scott was next with 12 and Reavis had 11.
Scott also pulled down 10 rebounds while Reavis had 8 from his guard position. Reavis passed out 5 assists and Tucker Storms dished out 4.
“We gave them some problems with our defense switching between the man-to-man and the zone,” said Crites. The Demons totaled 13 steals for the game.
Things were neck-and-neck at The Vanguard Friday night. After three quarters of play the Demons had a narrow 25-24 lead.
“It was not a pretty game for offense lovers,” stated Crites. “It was a grind the entire game.”
The real difference was at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Buena Vista held to their narrow lead causing the Coursers to have to foul to get the ball back down the stretch. The Demons knocked down the foul shots and put the game away 42-35.
Scott and Reavis each scored in double figures with 10 and Chandler Smethers was just behind with 8. Scott was big on the boards pulling down 15 rebounds.
After a big night from behind the arc Wednesday, the Demons were 0-13 Friday. They had to grind this game out with defense and free throws.
Buena Vista travels to No. 1-ranked and undefeated St. Mary’s for a Tri-Peaks League contest on Thursday. The junior varsity team will tip at 5:30 and the varsity will play following that game.
Buena Vista hosts Ellicott Saturday afternoon, with the JV game tipping off at 1 p.m.
