Buena Vista traveled to James Irwin Dec. 16 and returned home with an 81-39 Tri-Peaks League win.
It was a close game through the first quarter with the Demons leading 15-11, but Buena Vista extended the lead in the second gaining a halftime lead of 33-20.
The second half, however, was all rout as the Demons outscored the Jaguars 29-10 for a 62-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Tam Flowers led Buena Vista in scoring with 17 and several teammates were close behind. Max Johnson and Cole Reavis each added 16 while Chandler Smethers and Connor Scott both put in 10.
Reavis and Tucker Storms had six and five assists respectively.
“We had a slow start, but really took over the game in the second half,” said BV coach Scott Crites. “We forced 29 turnovers for the game. It was really nice to put some points on the board tonight.”
Buena Vista goes to the break with a 3-1 record. They host Banning Lewis Wednesday, Jan. 5 and travel to Vanguard Friday, Jan. 7
