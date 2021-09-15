The Demons improved to 3-0 with a 35-7 win over the winless Tigers.
The Demons took control of the game in the first quarter and carried a 21-7 lead through the second and third quarters before scoring twice in the final frame.
“We struggled again to start the game and then the interception right before half got us going,” BV coach Matt Flavin said. “We made some adjustments at half and came out rolling a little better.
“Defensively we played another solid game, especially against this frustrating offense,” he noted. “Our mental focus needs to improve still, but we made improvements from 11 penalties from the week before to 6. It is still too many but we are making progress.”
Buena Vista hosts Peyton at 7 p.m., Friday.
“We haven’t played Peyton for about 3-4 years. The last time we played them for the league title and went into double overtime,” Flavin recalled, “so we are looking forward to it. They have been a good team the last few years, so we will put our game plan to use and just play BV football.”
