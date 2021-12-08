The Demons finished runner-up to Severence, the No. 4 team in Class 3A Saturday on the strength of four undefeated wrestlers in the Boys Varsity Tournament.
“I thought the boys wrestled pretty solid for most of them only having 5 days of practice,” Buena Vista coach Jared Todd said. “We knew our conditioning and technique wouldn’t be superb, but I asked for 100% effort and that is what they did.”
Wrestling in Pool A, Buena Vista defeated Basalt 54-18, Woodland Park 52-21 and Dolores Huerta 42-30 before falling to Severance 42-27.
Undefeated Demon wrestlers on the day were Caleb Camp at 120 pounds, Chris Hutchings at 126, David Arellano at 145 and Seth Moss at 195. BV grapplers with only one loss were Jackson Helmke at 132, Trevor Rodman, 152 and Abram Durbin, 285.
Arellano won all four matches by fall beginning with Basalt’s Paul Schenk in 1:26. Woodland Park’s Logan Keith fell in 3:29 next, Omar Soto of Dolores Huerta was pinned in 2:24. The fourth match saw Arellano earn in a pin over Severance’s Auston Neely in 1:49.
Hutchings won three matches by fall. He got off to a fast start in Match 1, Round 2, needing just 57 seconds to pin Basalt’s Roaney Requeno. He worked for the second win, needing 3:15 to pin Woodland Parks Kyle Bradshow. His third round win over Glean Beeman of Dolores Huerta needed just 52 seconds. He won his fourth match of the day by a 9-3 decision over Severance’s Daniel Hall.
Abram Durbin also won three matches by fall, taking Basalt’s Alexis Gracia in 24 seconds. Durbin needed 2:32 to pin Woodland Park’s Colin Keith, then fell by a fall to Leo Banuelos of Delores Huerata in 2:58. The fourth match saw Durbin rebound to pin Titus Rickert of Severance in 1:34.
“I believe this was a good baseline to start with and we are excited to keep improving to reach our individual and team goals for the year,” Todd said. “It was just great to be back in a tourney setting. We will be on the road this weekend with the varsity travelling to dual the No. 4 and No. 7 teams in the state (Cedaredge and Meeker) on Friday and at the Delta tourney Saturday. JV will head to southern Chaffee and wrestle at the Rob Mickel tourney.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.